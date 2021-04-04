Advertisement

Local VFW needs the community’s help supporting veterans

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - VFW Post 3106 in Leesville needs the community’s help with supporting veterans.

Saturday morning, the VFW held their 75th-anniversary lunch, which included several local vendors to help raise money.

The ice storm and pandemic both had a heavy impact on the VFW financially. These events caused the VFW to miss out on several fundraising opportunities.

“We are trying to get money so we can help the vets,” Paula Baldwin, the quartermaster for VFW 3106, said. “We are all hurting, and we just want to make some money for them.”

VFW 3106 also accepts donations.

