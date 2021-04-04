Southern booms Jackson State for 8th straight time in ‘Boom Box Classic’

JACKSON, Miss. (KALB) - Southern wasn’t rattled by the ESPN cameras or by Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers as they would win the ‘Boom Box Classic’, 34-14.

This is the eighth consecutive time that Southern has beaten Jackson State. Southern’s offense dominated on the ground, rushing for 294 yards. Running back Jerrod Sims led in rushing with 79 yards. Three Jaguars rushed for more than 50 yards.

Southern opened the game with an 11 play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Devon Benn to take a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars would miss an opportunity to score a touchdown in the second quarter but left with a 30-yard field goal made by Cesar Barajas to grow the lead to 10-0.

JSU would capitalize on its’ second interception of quarterback Ladarius Skelton. Quarterback Jalon Jones would throw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin, cutting Southern’s lead to 10-7.

Before halftime, quarterback John Lampley would connect with Corey Williams on a 20-yard pass, growing Southern’s lead to 17-7 at the break. Barajas would make his second field-goal of the game in the third quarter, which was a career-long of 49-yards, to extend the lead to 20-7.

Riding their running game, the Jags would cap off a nine-play, 93-yard drive with a Devon Benn 20-yard run to make the score 27-7.

JSU’s Jones would throw his second touchdown of the game on an 18-yard pass to Corey Reed, Jr. to carve the Jaguars’ lead to 27-14.

After Kordell Campbell blocked a JSU punt and recovered the ball at the two-yard line, Skelton would punch in a touchdown to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 34-14.

With the win, Southern improves to 4-1 on the season. Southern’s next game would be against Grambling State in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, April 17, barring any changes with their previously scheduled April 10 matchup with Prairie View A&M.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.