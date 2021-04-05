APD says “Buckle Up Campaign” shows an increase in seatbelt usage

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seatbelts saved nearly 15,000 people in 2019.

Locally, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) says they started a new study called the “Buckle Up Campaign,” which shows more people are wearing seatbelts.

“The percent of people using their seatbelt seems to have increased about eight percent since we started the campaign,” SGT. Josh Peppers with APD, said. “That’s our hope is to increase seatbelt usage and ultimately the safety of the traveling motorists.”

APD’s most recent study happened in Feb. of 2021.

