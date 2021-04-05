Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Cottonport shooting left one man dead on Monday, April 5.

APSO says they responded to the shooting on Martin Luther King Drive in Cottonport and found Stephon Trevell Moore, 22, of Lafayette, fatally shot at the scene.

APSO says no suspects have been arrested at this time. The investigation being conducted by the Cottonport Police Department is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact CPD at 318-876-3488 . If you are unable to contact them, you can reach the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 .

