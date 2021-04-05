Churches celebrate Easter Sunday in-person for the first time since 2019

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sunday morning, churches opened their doors and had their first in-person Easter service since 2019.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Pastor Vincent Smith with the Circle Church of Alexandria said. “It feels good to get back to some degree of normalcy.”

This comes as the state begins to slowly reopen after COVID-19 put a clamp on society nearly 380 days ago.

