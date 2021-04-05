Advertisement

Churches celebrate Easter Sunday in-person for the first time since 2019

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sunday morning, churches opened their doors and had their first in-person Easter service since 2019.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Pastor Vincent Smith with the Circle Church of Alexandria said. “It feels good to get back to some degree of normalcy.”

This comes as the state begins to slowly reopen after COVID-19 put a clamp on society nearly 380 days ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
Family members held a prayer vigil for two missing Alexandria people.
Family, friends of missing persons hold vigil
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

The Buckle Up Campaign shows more people are wearing seat belts, according to APD.
APD says “Buckle Up Campaign” shows an increase in seatbelt usage
HBCU Sports’ Kenn Rashad joins SportsNite to talk Grambling football
HBCU Sports’ Kenn Rashad joins SportsNite to talk Grambling football
VFW Post 3106 needs the community's help supporting veterans after missing several fundraisers.
Local VFW needs the community’s help supporting veterans
Drivers should expect to see kids outside during the weekend, and the Alexandria Police...
Law enforcement urges motorists to look out for children on Easter Weekend; plus 20 children receive new bikes