Devon Benn named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

(Source: Southern University)
By Rodney Kirschner
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following was released by Southern University’s Athletics Department:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern University redshirt senior Devon Benn was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Jackson State on Saturday.

Benn (New Orleans, La.) rushed for 75 yards on 18 total carries versus Jackson State on Saturday.

He was a significant contributor for a Southern offense that amassed 294 total rushing yards and won the time of possession battle 42:49 to 17:11. He tallied two rushing touchdowns with a long TD run of 20-yards.

Benn averaged 4.2 yards per carry during the Jaguars 34-14 victory over JSU.

