Louisiana man arrested at Disney World for refusing to have his temperature taken

Kelly Sills
Kelly Sills(Orange County Corrections Department)
By KALB staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KALB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested at Disney World for refusing to have his temperature taken.

During the ordeal, the man complained that he spent “too much money” on his vacation to be arrested.

In bodycam footage of the incident, Kelly Sills, 47, can be heard saying he spent $15,000 on his Disney trip.

According to the arrest report, back in February, Sills skipped temperature screening at a Disney restaurant and refused to get checked when asked by staff. Deputies were called and eventually took him away in handcuffs.

Sills has been charged with a misdemeanor trespassing charge, which he pled not guilty to.

