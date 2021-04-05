Advertisement

Louisiana state trooper resigns after excessive force arrest

Randall Dickerson
Randall Dickerson(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana State Police trooper arrested in connection with an excessive force investigation has resigned. An LSP spokesperson confirmed to KNOE that Trooper Randall Dickerson’s last day was March 28, 2021.

Dickerson was arrested in February 2021 after he and then LSP Trooper Jacob Brown were implicated in connection with a traffic stop on July 16, 2019. Another trooper made the stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish before Dickerson and Brown arrived.

LSP says suspected narcotics were found in the vehicle. They say troopers placed the driver, Morgan Blake, under arrest. Dickerson and Brown are then accused of using “excessive and unjustifiable force” on Blake. LSP also reported that body cameras were deactivated and untruthful statements were given regarding alleged resistance by the suspect.

Troopers Brown and Dickerson face simple battery and malfeasance in office charges stemming from the incident. Brown also faces other charges connected to other incidents in May of 2019 and 2020.

Brown and Dickerson were among four state troopers arrested in February 2021 for incidents involving excessive force. Brown resigned in March.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Family members held a prayer vigil for two missing Alexandria people.
Family, friends of missing persons hold vigil
Authorities in Central Louisiana are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever set...
Authorities continue to investigate fires in Kisatchie National Forest

Latest News

Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Although there are no primary care physicians in Grant Parish, nurse practitioners are leading...
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Doctor shortage, no primary care physicians in Grant Parish
Kennedy and Nikki Guidry
Kennedy and Nikki Guidry