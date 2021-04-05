Louisiana state trooper resigns after excessive force arrest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana State Police trooper arrested in connection with an excessive force investigation has resigned. An LSP spokesperson confirmed to KNOE that Trooper Randall Dickerson’s last day was March 28, 2021.

Dickerson was arrested in February 2021 after he and then LSP Trooper Jacob Brown were implicated in connection with a traffic stop on July 16, 2019. Another trooper made the stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish before Dickerson and Brown arrived.

LSP says suspected narcotics were found in the vehicle. They say troopers placed the driver, Morgan Blake, under arrest. Dickerson and Brown are then accused of using “excessive and unjustifiable force” on Blake. LSP also reported that body cameras were deactivated and untruthful statements were given regarding alleged resistance by the suspect.

Troopers Brown and Dickerson face simple battery and malfeasance in office charges stemming from the incident. Brown also faces other charges connected to other incidents in May of 2019 and 2020.

Brown and Dickerson were among four state troopers arrested in February 2021 for incidents involving excessive force. Brown resigned in March.

