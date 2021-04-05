Advertisement

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time.

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Family members held a prayer vigil for two missing Alexandria people.
Family, friends of missing persons hold vigil
Drivers should expect to see kids outside during the weekend, and the Alexandria Police...
Law enforcement urges motorists to look out for children on Easter Weekend; plus 20 children receive new bikes

Latest News

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
FILE - People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
LIVE: Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
PLEDGE KIDS 4521
PLEDGE KIDS 4521
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach