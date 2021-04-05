Advertisement

MPD: Two overnight shootings leaves seven people injured

By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Kristen Payne
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating two overnight shootings that sent seven people to the hospital.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the first incident happened on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at around 10:00 p.m. at His & Hers Apparel on the 3200 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe.

Police say they found a male victim at the scene. They say he was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Authorities say they believe an argument inside the business escalated in the parking lot when shots were fired.

Officers say a few hours later, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at around 1:30 a.m. they were called to Bobo’s Bar on the 200 block of Sterlington Road in Monroe in regard to a shooting.

Police say when they go to the scene, they found six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They say all the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

MPD says four people are listed in stable condition and two are listed in critical condition.

Monroe Police are currently working on both cases. They do not know if the shootings are related at this time.

If you have any information about either of these crimes, you are asked to contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274)

