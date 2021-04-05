Newly elected Pollock mayor sworn-in

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Town of Pollock recently elected Douglas Beavers as the new mayor during the March 20 special election.

Mayor Beavers was officially sworn in last week and is replacing long-time Mayor Jerome Scott who passed away last Sept. Mayor Beavers defeated Deborah Tumminello in the special election who was sworn in as Mayor Pro-Tem in October.

The mayor said he ran for this position to help the town reach the potential that it should be at.

“There’s a lot of things that people don’t know about Pollock. We have no property tax here and have the second-lowest water sewage rates in Louisiana,” said Mayor Beavers.

The mayor participated in his first town council meeting Monday morning where he addressed wanting better parks and recreational facilities to give kids more to do in the community.

“We are starting the process of rebuilding Foster Park and redoing the basketball courts,” said Mayor Beavers. “With COVID-19 easing and the governor easing restrictions, hopefully, the kids can get back out.”

Also during the meeting, the mayor asked the council to change the times for the monthly meetings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow more residents to be able to attend.

The council voted against the proposal as three members voted “no” while only two voted “yes” in favor of the change. A questionnaire will be sent out in the mail asking Pollock residents to vote on what meeting time they’d prefer.

“I will revisit that every month until it passes if I have to. There’s no way if you work or have kids that you’ll get here at 9 a.m.,” said Mayor Beavers.

Mayor Beavers will serve as the Mayor of Pollock for the remaining 21 months left on former Mayor Scott’s term.

