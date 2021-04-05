Advertisement

NSU’s David picks up second SLC Pitcher of the Week honors

Levi David delivers a pitch against South Alabama on March 27 in Natchitoches.
Levi David delivers a pitch against South Alabama on March 27 in Natchitoches.(Credit: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The following was released to us by NSU Athletics:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Two double-figure strikeout starts, two weekly awards for Northwestern State right-hander Levi David.

David earned his second Southland Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor in the past three weeks after equaling a career-high with 12 strikeouts in Northwestern State’s 5-3 win against Abilene Christian in the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader.

A sophomore right-hander from Waxahachie, Texas, David tied a career-high by working seven innings against the Wildcats, shutting them out on three singles. David also picked off a baserunner in his outing.

In his past two starts, David has worked 13 1-3 innings, striking out 24 while allowing just seven hits and two earned runs.

Through seven appearances (six starts), David has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 1-3 innings. His 14.54 strikeouts per nine innings leads the Southland Conference and ranks 12th nationally.

David and the Demons return to action Friday when they host Lamar in the first of a four-game Southland Conference series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Brown-Stroud Field.

