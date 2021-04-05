Advertisement

RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By RPSO
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The newly formed Crime Suppression Unit of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted operations over Thursday and Friday which netted several arrests and gun and drug seizures.

The Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the Alexandria Police Department and the Louisiana State Police, focused on narcotics interdiction, serving active arrest warrants and saturation patrols in areas of public complaints.

On April 1 and 2, twenty-three narcotics-related arrests along with six warrant arrests were made by the team.  Seven firearms were seized, one of which was reported stolen, connected to the narcotics crimes as well as $8948.00 cash and one vehicle. Unit members were involved in several vehicle pursuits, one where the suspects disassembled the firearms and tossed them from the moving vehicle.  All firearms were recovered and the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

“This was a very successful operation and I would like to thank all the agencies involved,” said Sheriff Mark Wood.  “We look forward to the continued partnership between law enforcement and the public in helping make our community a safer place to work, play and raise our families.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Family members held a prayer vigil for two missing Alexandria people.
Family, friends of missing persons hold vigil
Authorities in Central Louisiana are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever set...
Authorities continue to investigate fires in Kisatchie National Forest

Latest News

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Although there are no primary care physicians in Grant Parish, nurse practitioners are leading...
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Doctor shortage, no primary care physicians in Grant Parish
Kennedy and Nikki Guidry
Kennedy and Nikki Guidry