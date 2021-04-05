RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The newly formed Crime Suppression Unit of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted operations over Thursday and Friday which netted several arrests and gun and drug seizures.

The Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the Alexandria Police Department and the Louisiana State Police, focused on narcotics interdiction, serving active arrest warrants and saturation patrols in areas of public complaints.

On April 1 and 2, twenty-three narcotics-related arrests along with six warrant arrests were made by the team. Seven firearms were seized, one of which was reported stolen, connected to the narcotics crimes as well as $8948.00 cash and one vehicle. Unit members were involved in several vehicle pursuits, one where the suspects disassembled the firearms and tossed them from the moving vehicle. All firearms were recovered and the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

“This was a very successful operation and I would like to thank all the agencies involved,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We look forward to the continued partnership between law enforcement and the public in helping make our community a safer place to work, play and raise our families.”

