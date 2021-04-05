THE INVESTIGATORS: $100K hush money demand over Derrius Guice accusations revealed in new audio, campus police report

Editor’s Note: WAFB Lead Investigator Scottie Hunter is digging through voicemails and text messages obtained through a public records request from LSU. More updates are expected.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gloria Scott denies ever putting a price tag on her silence about alleged sexual harassment by former Louisiana State University (LSU) Tiger football star Derrius Guice.

But a police report and audio newly obtained by the 9NEWS Investigators show an associate of Scott’s demanded LSU provide $100k in hush money or keep Guice off the field in the 2017 Citrus Bowl game.

The same campus officials slapped with suspensions over a botched Title IX investigation recorded a conversation with that associate, identified by Scott as a “family friend.”

Scott, 74, claims when she encountered Guice at the Louisiana Superdome in 2017, he made crude sexual comments to her and grabbed his private parts.

Other records documented as part of LSU’s criminal complaint tell a watered-down version of that story.

THE LSU POLICE DEPARTMENT COMPLAINT:

Senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar met with an LSU police officer on December 28, 2017, to report calls from Scott and Scott’s “associate” to the university athletics department, records show. The officer documented his takeaways from that meeting.

Segar said, seventeen days earlier, Scott reported an LSU athlete “verbally harassed” her at the Superdome, the officer wrote.

Segar told the officer Scott “expected LSU to take action,” according to the LSU police report.

Scott’s “associate,” who identified himself as Cleavon Williams, allegedly threatened to release information about the incident to the media unless LSU paid Scott or stopped the athlete from participating in future events.

Text messages obtained by the 9News Investigators show Segar confronted Williams about his demands and whether or not he truly represented Scott.

“ TUESDAY DEC 9. 5:07 P.M.

MIRIAM SEGAR - THIS IS THIS IS MIRIAM SEGAR

WEDNESDAY., DEC 20, 6:54 P.M.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - HELLO MS. MIRIAM;

DID U GET A CHANCE TO GET WITH MR VERGE??

MIRIAM SEGAR - YES I SPOKE TO HIM AND LET HIM KNOW THAT MS GLORIA TOLD YOU SHE WAS PLANNING TO CONTACT THE MEDIA

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - CAN YOU ASK TO GIVE ME A CALL @ HIS EARLIEST?

THANKS

MIRIAM SEGAR - OK

FRIDAY 11:35 A.M.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - HELLO;

AS PER MR. VERGE REQUEST;

I HAVE CONTACTED MS. GLORIA AND REQUESTED HER $ AMOUNT. SHE ASKED ME TO SPEAK WITH HER GRANDSON (MR. WENDELL JOHNSON)I FINALLY METWITH THE GRANDSON ON LAST NIGHT. I REQUESTED A $ AMOUNT. THE GRANDSON STATED THAT DUE TO:

PUBLIC EMBARRASSMENT & SEXUAL HARASSMENT THE FAMILY IS REQUESTING $100K COMPENSATION FOR THEIR GRANDMOTHER. HE STATED THAT MS. GLORIA IS EMOTIONALLY DISTRAUGHT, CRIES UPON BED TIME AND HAS MENTAL ANGUISH.

HE ALSO REQUESTED THAT I FORWARD A COPY OF THE SUPERDOME REPORT TO YOU GUYS.

PLEASE LET ME KNOW WHAT DIRECTION YOU GUYS WOULD LIKE ME TO INFORM

TUESDAY 1:10 P.M.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - HELLO AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS MS GLORIA AND GRANDSON ASK ME TO DO A FOLLOW UP WITH YOU AND VERGE

MIRIAM SEGAR - MS GLORIA CONTACTED AN ATTORNEY AND THE ATTORNEYS HAVE SPOKEN SO NOW ALL COMMUNICATION WILL NEED TO BE THROUGH THE TWO OF THEM. THAT IS POLICY ONCE ATTORNEYS GET INVOLVED

TUESDAY 2:49 P.M.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - PLEASE GIVE ME A CALL ASAP. I JUST SPOKE TO MS GLORIA AND SHE STATED THAT SHE DIDN’T HIRE AND ATTORNEY IN REFERENCE TO THIS MATTER. SHE’S PREPARED TO CONFIRMED THIS.

THANKS.

HELLO MS MIRIAM; PLEASE CHECK YOUR VOICEMAIL ASAP / THANKS

TUESDAY 4:44 P.M.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - MS MIRIAM WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHAT ATTORNEY CONTACTED LSU BCUZ SHE DIDN’T AUTHORIZE NO ATTORNEY TO CONTACT LSU.

I HIGHLY RECOMMEND YOU OR VERGE TO GIVE ME A CALL ASAP BCUZ MS GLORIA AND GRANDSON IS FURIOUS ABOUT THIS POTENTIAL ATTORNEY BS.

I’M TRYING TO STALL HER FROM CONTACTING THE NEWS MEDIA BY 12NOON TOMORROW

MIRIAM SEGAR - I JUST SENT MESSAGE TO GLORIA BUT PLEASE CONTACT BOB BARTON LSU ATTORNEY AT [NUMBER REDACTED BY WAFB] IF YOU WANT TO DISCUSS.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - THANKS MS MIRIAM! JUST LEFT HIM A MESSAGE. HOPEFULLY HE CALL BACK BEFORE 12NOON.”

A second confrontation about whether Willams was truly representing Scott happened during a call between Williams, Segar, and high-ranking athletic department administrator Verge Ausberry.

“MIRIAM SEGAR - OK, CAN I ASK YOU...LET ME ASK YOU ANOTHER QUESTION. SO IF...ARE YOU SAYING THAT..WHAT’S CONFUSING TO ME IS BECAUSE SHE’S NEVER SAID ANYTHING ABOUT MONETARY COMPENSATION TO ME, MRS. SCOTT, SHE JUST SAID SHE DIDN’T WANT HIM TO PLAY IN THE BOWL GAME OR SHE WOULD GO TO THE MEDIA.

SO WHY ARE YOU SAYING THAT? I’M CONFUSED. LIKE, IF WE...IF HE DOESN’T PLAY IN THE BOWL GAME, THEN YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT THE MONETARY COMPENSATION. BUT IF HE DOES PLAY IN THE BALL GAME, THEN YOU WANT MONETARY TIPS?

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - IF YOU GUYS...IF YOU GUYS VALUE HIM ON THE FIELD PLAYING...I MEAN

MIRIAM SEGAR - BUT IF HE DOESN’T PLAY, THEN YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT THE MONEY. THAT’S WHAT YOU’RE SAYING.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - YEP. YEP. SO BASICALLY...SO BASICALLY WITH THAT CLEAR...WITH THAT CLARITY, THAT PUTS THE ONUS ON, I MEAN, HOW YOU GUYS FEEL ABOUT HIM NOT PLAYING.

MIRIAM SEGAR - HOW MUCH ARE YOU THINKING THAT THAT’S WHAT SHE’S ASKING FOR...WHAT KIND OF COMPENSATION ARE WE TALKING ABOUT.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - I MEAN, I MEAN WELL I DON’T HAVE A MAGIC NUMBER. RIGHT, RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME. BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY, I MEAN, IT ALL DEPENDS ON THE VALUE THAT DERRIUS HAS

MIRIAM SEGAR - NO. HOW MUCH? HOW MUCH? I MEAN, YOU HAD TO HAVE TALKED TO HER ABOUT IT IF YOU’RE REPRESENTING HER INTERESTS. HOW MUCH?

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - YES. I MEAN...I MEAN, YOU GUYS TELL ME. WHAT TYPE OF INTEREST IS DERRIUS IN PLAYING IN THE CITRUS BOWL?”

In another portion of that same call Williams suggested the stakes were higher because of Guice’s status in the athletics program.

“MIRIAM SEGAR - SO, I JUST WANT TO I WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU JUST SAID. I THINK WHAT YOU SAID WAS...IF LSU WANTS TO PROTECT DERRIUS AND LSU WANTS HIM TO PLAY [AND] PROTECT HIS CHARACTER, THAT YOU EXPECT LSU TO PROVIDE MONETARY COMPENSATION TO MRS. SCOTT.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - YES, MA’AM. YOU’VE GOT THAT VERY CLEAR.

MIRIAM SEGAR - WELL, I WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU...GO AHEAD.

CLEAVON WILLIAMS - IF THAT IS A CONCERN OF YOU GUYS. I MEAN, BELIEVE ME, I BELIEVE ALL OF IT. YEAH, I HAVE SEEN IT ALL DIRECTIONS AND, YOU KNOW, LIKE MS. SHARON INITIALLY STATED, THAT THIS WAS NOT AN LSU EVENT, BUT IT STILL IS A CURRENT LSU PRODUCT WHO OBVIOUSLY LSU IS PROFITING OFF OF. IT’S NO SECRET...LET’S MAKE SURE WE’RE VERY CLEAR....MAKE SURE WE’RE VERY CLEAR. LEONARD FOURNETTE WAS THE PRIZE LAST YEAR HERE. THIS YEAR IT’S DERRIUS, ARDEN KEY, AND ONE OR TWO MORE.”

Segar said she eventually told Scott’s associate the university would not pay, the officer wrote.

Without speaking directly with Scott or the alleged associate about the incident, the officer concluded Scott’s complaint did not appear to be criminal.

He noted in his report that “Scott never contacted the police department herself.”

When reached by phone Monday, April 5, Scott said neither she or the “associate”, whom she identified as a family friend, asked university officials for money.

THE STUDENT CONDUCT GRIEVANCE:

Nestled in a 148-page report published by law firm Husch Blackwell is a retelling of the university’s failings when campus officials probed any non-criminal, student conduct violations during Scott’s alleged encounter with Guice.

Husch Blackwell revealed football recruiting director Sharon Lewis took one of Scott’s initial calls and reported it to Segar “on or about December 13th.” Segar did not comply with LSU’s policy which required she report Scott’s call to the university’s Title IX coordinator, the Husch Blackwell investigators said.

Instead, “[Scott] and / or an unnamed representative” called the student accountability office directly, Husch Blackwell’s report says.

Scott allegedly told officials, “she was working security at the Superdome on December 9th for the high school football games. At 3:30 p.m. she was sitting on a [chair] at her post when Derrius Guice and several other men approached her.

He began saying that he ‘likes older women’ and asked if she would have sex with him.

She was shocked and told him that was not funny.

He continued to gesture at his private area and grab himself in front of her saying that ‘older women are my thing’ and that they could just ‘go off and do it’ somewhere.

She told him that she is a grandmother and 70 years old and that he shouldn’t talk to people that way. The other men began to laugh.

She tried to tell him how disgusting it was that he would treat her that way but he kept talking about sex as he got into an elevator and left.

She reported to her supervisor and that person called the Coach at LSU.

He said that Derrius was probably just kidding around and that Derrius came from a broken home.

She said that she did not care and that he should be punished for his behavior.

She said that he did it with such ease that she felt like he had done this before.

The coach asked what she wanted. “An apology?”

She told him that she wanted Derrius to sit out from a game - the bowl game.

He dismissed her and no one has returned her calls or done anything.”

It’s unclear how many details shared in the student accountability grievance were also shared with Segar or the campus officer, and why they were not directly stated in the LSU Police Department complaint.

Hush Blackwell found that LSU’s Director of Student Advocacy and Accountability, Johnathan Sanders, brought the grievance to Segar.

Segar said “she was aware of the information,” after being “notified about a week ago,” and that “the President’s office was aware of the situation,” though Husch Blackwell found no records proving that to be true.

“Segar said Athletics consulted with ‘their attorney’ (Taylor Porter) and they ‘don’t see an LSU athletics connection to the behavior if it was true.’ First, that was not the standard for assessing whether a report should have been made. Second, this was a call for the Title IX Coordinator to make. Segar also said Athletics conducted its own investigation into the matter, i.e.,— ‘they spoke to [Guice] and he denied this occurred.’ ‘She also shared that they also spoke to [a fellow football player] who was identified as being present and [he] shared that this did not occur,’” Husch Blackwell found.

A campus Title IX investigator dismissed the grievance without explaining why, according to Husch Blackwell.

