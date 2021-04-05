Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: LWC flagged by legislative auditor for potential improper unemployment payments

Louisiana Workforce Commission
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Legislative Auditor’s Office has flagged the Louisiana Workforce Commission for what appears to be improper payments through the unemployment program.

According to the findings, auditors analyzed wages reported from January 2020 to September 2020 and found that the LWC potentially paid out more than $405 million in payments to 97,585 people who did not appear to have been eligible based on their income.

According to the Legislative Auditor’s Office, the LWC indicated that two primary issues contributed to the potentially improper payments including the backlog of documentation from former or current employers of applicants and a delay allowed in the quarterly reporting of employee wages for the second quarter of 2020.

The findings come more than a year since the start of the pandemic and after a series of reports by the 9News Investigators detailing the problems many people have reported with the LWC.

Earlier this year, many people came to WAFB with a number of complaints— everything from the agency placing you on extreme holds when you try to get through to not being able to speak to a live person to get your questions answered.

The Legislative Auditor’s Office has recommended that LWC continue to investigate people who received unemployment benefits and recover the money as appropriate.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter has reached out to LWC for comment on the findings and plans to have more later on.

