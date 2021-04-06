Alexandria Zoo expands hours to Wednesday-Sunday

The following was released to KALB by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Starting Wednesday, April 7, the Alexandria Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with last admission at 3:30 p.m.

“The Alexandria Zoo will continue to operate with a modified guest experience,” explained Zoo Director Dr. Max Lakes. “The traffic flow will remain a one-way trail with the number of guests allowed into the zoo limited to eliminate crowding. Guests will continue to be asked to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance from those outside your group.”

Per Gov. John Bel Edward’s statewide face mask mandate, the face mask requirement remains in place for guests. In order to protect fellow guests, zoo staff and the animals, all guests ages eight and older are required to wear a face mask covering the nose, mouth and chin everywhere while on zoo grounds. Some exclusions may apply, such as for those with special needs as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and children less than eight years old.

“Since we reopened the facility last month, we have seen tremendous turnout and, overall, guests have been very supportive of the health protocols we have in place,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “Dr. Lakes and his staff are doing a wonderful job, and that is allowing us to expand the days of operation and take another step toward getting back to normal operation.”

Zoo staff members will continue to regularly clean high-touch areas, offering free hand sanitizer at stations across the zoo and wearing face masks while at work.

Outdoor habitats, fish feeding, the gift shop, the Palm Café, the vending room and wheelchair rentals are all open and operational for guests. Zoo facilities and services that remain closed include indoor habitats, the train, the playground, stroller rentals and keeper chats.

In addition to announcing expanded hours, the Alexandria Zoo also announced plans to host the Summer Safari program this year. Students completing first thru sixth grades can experience the amazing world of animals this summer by participating in weekly themed camps offering youth an opportunity to dive into the natural world in a safe, hands-on environment.

Students of all abilities and learning styles can enjoy a fun, action-packed week where they will go on adventures through the zoo, encounter animals up close, visit with zookeepers, meet new friends, play games, and express their creativity.

Camps will follow safety protocols to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, including limiting class size and requiring masks indoors for children ages 8 and older.

Registration will open online (www.thealexandriazoo.com) Monday, April 12, at 9 a.m. for current Friends of the Alexandria Zoo (FOTAZ) Members, and on Monday, April 19, at 9 a.m. for non-members. Class fees are $95 for current FOTAZ Members and $115 for non-members.

Summer Safari Schedule

Dates Grade Completed June 7-11 1st & 2nd June 14-18 3rd & 4th June 21-25 1st & 2nd June 28 - July 2 1st & 2nd July 12-16 3rd & 4th July 19-23 5th & 6th

