Advertisement

Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs

According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in street value drugs, and they’ve confiscated almost $15,000-$20,000 in cash.(Bunkie Police Department)
By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - When people scroll through the Bunkie Police Department’s Facebook page, they will see tons of narcotics arrests. The arrests include a variety of illegal substances such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin and meth.

“It’s a mixture of everything,” Scott Ferguson, the Police Chief of Bunkie, said. “A lot of it is a high-grade weed [and] hydroponic weed. These vape pins now, the THC vape pins, we are finding heroin, meth, and some cocaine and crack.”

“It’s certainly a problem because of fentanyl,” Charlie Riddle, the District Attorney for Avoyelles Parish, said. “Quite a few people are dying from taking these drugs with fentanyl in them.”

According to Ferguson, the department seized nearly $60,000 in street value drugs, and they’ve confiscated almost $15,000-$20,000 in cash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill
Police lights
RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents

Latest News

The Town of Pollock recently elected Douglas Beavers as the new mayor during the March 20...
Newly elected Pollock mayor sworn in
Newly elected Pollock mayor sworn-in
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast