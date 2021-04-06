Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - When people scroll through the Bunkie Police Department’s Facebook page, they will see tons of narcotics arrests. The arrests include a variety of illegal substances such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin and meth.

“It’s a mixture of everything,” Scott Ferguson, the Police Chief of Bunkie, said. “A lot of it is a high-grade weed [and] hydroponic weed. These vape pins now, the THC vape pins, we are finding heroin, meth, and some cocaine and crack.”

“It’s certainly a problem because of fentanyl,” Charlie Riddle, the District Attorney for Avoyelles Parish, said. “Quite a few people are dying from taking these drugs with fentanyl in them.”

According to Ferguson, the department seized nearly $60,000 in street value drugs, and they’ve confiscated almost $15,000-$20,000 in cash.

