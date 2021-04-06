Advertisement

City of Natchitoches addresses water bill reduction requests

Front Street in Natchitoches(KALB)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The extreme weather conditions in February 2021 caused a significant hardship on the residents of the City of Natchitoches and the State of Louisiana. Governor Edwards declared a State of Emergency on February 11, 2021. In accordance with the governor’s declaration, the City of Natchitoches immediately started to assess a way to provide relief to its utility customers.

The City received an abnormal number of calls from its citizens regarding high usage charges on their water and sewer bills respectively due to water leaks on the consumer end. As a consequence of this natural disaster, the City initially established a payment plan to assist the residents with the excessive bills.

In a continuing effort to further assist the utility customers, the City will undertake additional efforts to adjust their water bills accordingly. Starting Wednesday, April 7, customers will be eligible for a water bill reduction if water usage was above 25% on the bill for the month of February 2021. The utility billing department will compare the customer’s previous usage over the last three months and confirm any excess of water usage in the amount of the current bill. To confirm your eligibility, please contact the Utility Service Center at 318-357-3830.

