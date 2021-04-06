Advertisement

Cottonport fire destroys two vacant buildings

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Two vacant buildings are destroyed after a fire broke out on Cottonport Avenue in Avoyelles Parish on the night of April 5.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. at the former location of Poret’s Pharmacy and a former tax assessor business building that was being used for storage. Cottonport Fire Chief Chris Lemoine says that both buildings were vacant and no one was inside at the time of the fire. There are no injuries reported, and it was put out around 1:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, but it remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Cottonport, Bunkie, Evergreen, Mansura and Dupont fought the fire throughout the night.

La Petite Affaire Bakery is located just a building away from where the fire happened. Owner Roy Guilbeau says that he and his family were at home when the fire started (the business is located inside the home).

“We were just winding down for the day. I was actually about to take a shower and I smelled the strong smell of smoke,” said Guilbeau.

He says that after firefighters arrived at the scene and started working to put out the flames, they were asked to evacuate their home. At one point, as the flames seemed to become more aggressive, he says he feared they may reach his home.

Guilbeau said, “Had it not been for the ladder, they had a ladder fire truck out here, pouring water from the top. And I think that really helped and really saved our house, our business.”

