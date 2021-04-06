Advertisement

DT Maason Smith pushing for a starting job as a true freshman

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) is an early enrollee.
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) is an early enrollee.(Source: LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We witnessed it at Terrebonne High, Maason Smith possessed some rare and unique talents. Now at LSU, Coach Orgeron predicts that skillset will get Smith on the field early this fall.

“He’s our best pass rusher inside right now. Right now, five or six days of spring. There’s no question he’s going to play, he’s going to play a lot. He can push for a starting position. He’s a very athletic big man. He practices very hard. He needs to stay a little bit lower on the run. He’s excellent on his pass rush. He comes to work hard every day. He’s a very smart young man. I do believe he’s going to play a lot as a freshman, and he’s going to be one of the top freshmen on our team,” said Ed Orgeron.

Smith owns the Coach O seal of approval, and his teammates are also all-in.

“I go against him every day, and that’s Maason Smith. He’s a great talent. He’s a young kid. For him to be that young, and that IQ is special. He’s got a lot of tools that I’ve seen across the SEC that most players don’t have,” said LSU right guard Chasen Hines.

“Since he’s been here, he’s really open to learning, and asking questions, trying to get better. As a freshman, you don’t see that a lot. So he’s someone that is really buying into being here. He’s going to be someone to watch out for because he’s really special, and he has some special talents,” said LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye.

Smith will also turn some heads this fall with his jersey. The Houma native is rocking the No. zero. Last year, the NCAA cleared players to suit up with the number.

