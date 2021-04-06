Advertisement

Dutch police make arrest in thefts of Van Gogh, Hals works

‘Unfortunately, we haven’t yet recovered the paintings and the investigation is continuing’
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police arrested a suspect Tuesday in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from different museums, a spokeswoman said. The paintings, however, remain missing.

In a statement posted on Twitter, police spokeswoman Maren Wonder said a 58-year-old man was arrested at his home in the Dutch town of Baarn, 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Amsterdam. His identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t yet recovered the paintings and the investigation is continuing,” Wonder said. She called the arrest “a really important step in the investigation.”

Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” was snatched from the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam in the early hours of March 30, 2020. The museum was closed at the time due to a coronavirus lockdown.

The 25-by-57-centimeter (10-by-22-inch) oil-on-paper painting shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a church tower in the background.

The Hals work, “Two Laughing Boys,” was stolen some five months later from Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, 60 kilometers (about 35 miles) south of Amsterdam.

The Van Gogh painting was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands when a burglar smashed through reinforced glass doors to get into the Singer Laren, which is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town where the suspect was arrested.

Singer Laren spokeswoman Esther Driessen welcomed the arrest and said she hopes it leads detectives to the painting.

“The most important thing is that the painting returns as quickly as possible to the Groninger Museum, where it belongs,” she said.

The Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden had no comment on the arrest. Police said last year that the same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael. Both were recovered three years later.

In 2011, the two paintings were again stolen and recovered six months later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Police lights
RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Viral thoughts: Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean
Morgan Freeman stars in a new PSA urging Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Morgan Freeman PSA: If you trust me, take the COVID vaccine