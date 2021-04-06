EPSO: Suspect captured in Angie Lane shooting investigation

VILLE PLATTE, La. (EPSO) - A fugitive wanted by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for a shooting in Angie Lane has been captured.

Rodney Van Bernard, 54, of Texas, was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery with a firearm. Bond was set by 13th Judicial District Judge Gary Ortego at $75,000.

He has since been transported and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

Back on March 31, EPSO says that a deputy was flagged down by Bernard, who was transporting a victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. EPSO later identified Bernard as the suspect in the shooting.

