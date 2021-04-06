Geaux Preps latest power ratings in prep softball and baseball

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) – With the high school baseball and softball season winding down, several Central Louisiana teams are inching their way high in the power ratings.

Below is a list of local prep teams ranking in the power ratings according to geauxpreps.com

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

#9 Pineville

#12 Natchitoches Central

#15 Alexandria

CLASS 4A

#3 Tioga

#18 Leesville

#40 Bolton

#43 Peabody

CLASS 3A

#1 Grant

#4 Jena

#6 Buckeye

#28 Marksville

CLASS 2A

#1 Many

#3 Rosepine

#12 Bunkie

#18 Avoyelles Charter

#26 Avoyelles

#27 Pickering

#29 Lakeview

#35 Rapides

CLASS 1A

#4 Montgomery

#15 Block

#17 Northwood-Lena

CLASS B

#9 Anacoco

#12 Oak Hill

#14 Pitkin

#15 Fairview

#27 Glenmora

CLASS C

#2 Plainview

#6 Georgetown

#7 Hicks

#13 Hornbeck

#16 Simpson

DIVISION III

#3 Holy Savior Menard

DIVISION V

#4 University Academy

#5 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville

#7 Grace Christian

BASEBALL

CLASS 5A

#9 Alexandria

#12 Pineville

#27 Natchitoches Central

CLASS 4A

#2 Tioga

#22 Leesville

#31 Bolton

#32 Peabody

CLASS 3A

#10 Grant

#11 Buckeye

#12 Jena

#34 Marksville

CLASS 2A

#1 Rosepine

#5 Bunkie

#13 Avoyelles Charter

#14 Many

#22 Avoyelles

#35 Pickering

#36 Lakeview

#37 Rapides

CLASS 1A

#6 Montgomery

#11 Northwood-Lena

#20 Block

CLASS B

#3 Anacoco

#7 Pitkin

#10 Fairview

#12 Glenmora

#15 Oak Hill

CLASS C

#1 Hicks

#3 Simpson

#6 Hornbeck

#13 Georgetown

#17 Plainview

DIVISION III

#9 Holy Savior Menard

DIVISION V

#1 Grace Christian

#2 University Academy

#7 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville

