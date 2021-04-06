Geaux Preps latest power ratings in prep softball and baseball
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) – With the high school baseball and softball season winding down, several Central Louisiana teams are inching their way high in the power ratings.
Below is a list of local prep teams ranking in the power ratings according to geauxpreps.com
SOFTBALL
CLASS 5A
- #9 Pineville
- #12 Natchitoches Central
- #15 Alexandria
CLASS 4A
- #3 Tioga
- #18 Leesville
- #40 Bolton
- #43 Peabody
CLASS 3A
- #1 Grant
- #4 Jena
- #6 Buckeye
- #28 Marksville
CLASS 2A
- #1 Many
- #3 Rosepine
- #12 Bunkie
- #18 Avoyelles Charter
- #26 Avoyelles
- #27 Pickering
- #29 Lakeview
- #35 Rapides
CLASS 1A
- #4 Montgomery
- #15 Block
- #17 Northwood-Lena
CLASS B
- #9 Anacoco
- #12 Oak Hill
- #14 Pitkin
- #15 Fairview
- #27 Glenmora
CLASS C
- #2 Plainview
- #6 Georgetown
- #7 Hicks
- #13 Hornbeck
- #16 Simpson
DIVISION III
- #3 Holy Savior Menard
DIVISION V
- #4 University Academy
- #5 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville
- #7 Grace Christian
BASEBALL
CLASS 5A
- #9 Alexandria
- #12 Pineville
- #27 Natchitoches Central
CLASS 4A
- #2 Tioga
- #22 Leesville
- #31 Bolton
- #32 Peabody
CLASS 3A
- #10 Grant
- #11 Buckeye
- #12 Jena
- #34 Marksville
CLASS 2A
- #1 Rosepine
- #5 Bunkie
- #13 Avoyelles Charter
- #14 Many
- #22 Avoyelles
- #35 Pickering
- #36 Lakeview
- #37 Rapides
CLASS 1A
- #6 Montgomery
- #11 Northwood-Lena
- #20 Block
CLASS B
- #3 Anacoco
- #7 Pitkin
- #10 Fairview
- #12 Glenmora
- #15 Oak Hill
CLASS C
- #1 Hicks
- #3 Simpson
- #6 Hornbeck
- #13 Georgetown
- #17 Plainview
DIVISION III
- #9 Holy Savior Menard
DIVISION V
- #1 Grace Christian
- #2 University Academy
- #7 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville
