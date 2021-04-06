Advertisement

Geaux Preps latest power ratings in prep softball and baseball

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) – With the high school baseball and softball season winding down, several Central Louisiana teams are inching their way high in the power ratings.

Below is a list of local prep teams ranking in the power ratings according to geauxpreps.com

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

  • #9 Pineville
  • #12 Natchitoches Central
  • #15 Alexandria

CLASS 4A

  • #3 Tioga
  • #18 Leesville
  • #40 Bolton
  • #43 Peabody

CLASS 3A

  • #1 Grant
  • #4 Jena
  • #6 Buckeye
  • #28 Marksville

CLASS 2A

  • #1 Many
  • #3 Rosepine
  • #12 Bunkie
  • #18 Avoyelles Charter
  • #26 Avoyelles
  • #27 Pickering
  • #29 Lakeview
  • #35 Rapides

CLASS 1A

  • #4 Montgomery
  • #15 Block
  • #17 Northwood-Lena

CLASS B

  • #9 Anacoco
  • #12 Oak Hill
  • #14 Pitkin
  • #15 Fairview
  • #27 Glenmora

CLASS C

  • #2 Plainview
  • #6 Georgetown
  • #7 Hicks
  • #13 Hornbeck
  • #16 Simpson

DIVISION III

  • #3 Holy Savior Menard

DIVISION V

  • #4 University Academy
  • #5 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville
  • #7 Grace Christian

BASEBALL

CLASS 5A

  • #9 Alexandria
  • #12 Pineville
  • #27 Natchitoches Central

CLASS 4A

  • #2 Tioga
  • #22 Leesville
  • #31 Bolton
  • #32 Peabody

CLASS 3A

  • #10 Grant
  • #11 Buckeye
  • #12 Jena
  • #34 Marksville

CLASS 2A

  • #1 Rosepine
  • #5 Bunkie
  • #13 Avoyelles Charter
  • #14 Many
  • #22 Avoyelles
  • #35 Pickering
  • #36 Lakeview
  • #37 Rapides

CLASS 1A

  • #6 Montgomery
  • #11 Northwood-Lena
  • #20 Block

CLASS B

  • #3 Anacoco
  • #7 Pitkin
  • #10 Fairview
  • #12 Glenmora
  • #15 Oak Hill

CLASS C

  • #1 Hicks
  • #3 Simpson
  • #6 Hornbeck
  • #13 Georgetown
  • #17 Plainview

DIVISION III

  • #9 Holy Savior Menard

DIVISION V

  • #1 Grace Christian
  • #2 University Academy
  • #7 St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville

