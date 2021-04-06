Jordan Lewis named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (SU Sports Information) - Southern University junior Jordan Lewis was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after his performance against Jackson State on Saturday.

Lewis (Ocala, Fla.) contributed a solid outing during Southern’s 34-14 victory over Jackson State. He tallied four total tackles on Saturday including 3.5 tackles for loss (20 yards). Lewis was a significant contributor for a Jaguars defense that held Jackson State to 66 total rushing yards and limited JSU to converting 1-of-8 third-down attempts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 SU Sports Information. All rights reserved.