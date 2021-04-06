Advertisement

Jordan Lewis named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

Southern University junior Jordan Lewis was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season(Source: SU Sports Information)
By Rodney Kirschner
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, AL. (SU Sports Information) - Southern University junior Jordan Lewis was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after his performance against Jackson State on Saturday.

Lewis (Ocala, Fla.) contributed a solid outing during Southern’s 34-14 victory over Jackson State. He tallied four total tackles on Saturday including 3.5 tackles for loss (20 yards). Lewis was a significant contributor for a Jaguars defense that held Jackson State to 66 total rushing yards and limited JSU to converting 1-of-8 third-down attempts.

