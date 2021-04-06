LC’s Latin earns individual honor as nine Wildcats are named All-ASC

RICHARDSON, Tx. (LC) – Nine Louisiana College football players saw their names listed among the three All-Conference Teams, including Micah Latin who earned the Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award, which was announced on Tuesday by the conference office.

Latin, a junior defensive lineman from Gloster, La., earned his first awards as both the ASC’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection. In five games this season, Latin posted 29 total tackles, seven of which went for a loss of yards knocking the opposing offense back 28 yards. He also accrued four sacks on the season, which caused a loss of 20 yards for the opposing offense. Latin was named the ASC East Division’s Defensive Player of the Year following the win over Southwestern.

Joining Latin as an All-ASC First Team Defensive Player was Julius Johnson. Johnson, a senior linebacker from Abbeville, La., had 40 total tackles on the season, including 7.5 for loss which knocked teams back 27 yards. He was also credited with three sacks on the year, which cost the opposing team 14 total yards. This is Johnson’s third All-Conference honor.

On the other side of the ball, Louisiana College was represented by two players on the Offensive First Team. Micah Dunn, a junior wide receiver from Shreveport, La., earned his first honor as a First Team All-Conference player. Dunn had 13 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Two of his three touchdowns went for greater than 30 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch and run against Belhaven.

Devin Briscoe, a junior running back from Cecilia, La., was perhaps the biggest standout from the shortened spring 2021 season. He ran 96 times for 648 yards and four scores for an average of 129.6 yards per game and 6.75 yards per rush. He finished the season as strong as anyone, putting back-to-back 200-plus yard rushing games to close out the schedule and earned spots on the D3football.com National Team of the Week following both of those contests against Mary Hardin-Baylor and McMurry. In his first season at LC, this is Briscoe’s first career All-Conference award.

Two LC offensive linemen earned spots on the All-Conference Second Team. Cam Frederick, a senior from Breaux Bridge, La., earned his second All-Conference honor while Donte Lewis, a junior from New Orleans, La., was honored with his first appearance on the All-ASC squad.

Three Wildcats found their way onto the third team. On offense, Canaan Leon was honored as a member. Leon, a sophomore wide receiver from Beaux Bridge, La., had 25 catches for 298 yards and four touchdowns, including a 62-yard scoring grab against Southwestern. He was also LC’s main kick returner, bringing back six kickoffs for 104 yards and eight punts for 83 yards. He added in a rush for 19 yards as well. This is Leon’s first All-Conference honor.

On the Defensive Third Team was Wilbert Robertson. Robertson, a sophomore defensive lineman from LaPlace, La., was credited with 15 tackles on the season, including two-and-a-half tackles for loss for nine yards and one-and-a-half sacks for seven yards lost by the opposing offense. This is Robertson’s first All-Conference honor.

Also on the Third Team Defense was D’Mario Weathersby. Weathersby, a sophomore defensive back from Clinton, La., finished the season with 31 total tackles on the season and a key interception that he returned for 19 yards which helped the Wildcats complete the comeback win over Southwestern. He also recovered a fumble against East Texas Baptist. This was also Weathersby’s first All-Conference award.

Wide receiver Lucas Cormier was also selected as LC’s representative Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year.

The Wildcats completed the Spring 2021 season 2-3 overall and 2-2 in American Southwest Conference play. When LC hits the football field in the fall, the Wildcats will be members of the NAIA and the Sooner Athletic Conference.

