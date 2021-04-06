LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron issues statement to La. Senate committee, will not testify in person

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will not testify before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children on Thursday, April 8 as requested by the Committee Chair, State Sen. Regina A. Barrow (D - Baton Rouge).

Orgeron issued a statement to the committee Tuesday, April 6 in lieu of testimony.

The committee asked Orgeron to testify after Gloria Scott, 74, testified on Friday, March 26 that she was contacted by Orgeron after being sexually harassed by former LSU and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2017.

Scott claimed Orgeron called her on the phone seeking her to accept an apology from Guice and forgive him.

Shortly after Scott’s testimony, LSU issued a statement in response:

“As detailed in the Husch Blackwell report, Coach Orgeron never had any direct communications with the complainant. He has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting.”

“It’s hard for me to believe that this woman at the age of 74 would drive from New Orleans to come here and lie. I don’t believe that she would’ve put herself out there, expose herself, drove all the way up here and came to say she had a conversation with him, and she did not. I don’t believe that,” Sen. Barrow said in response to LSU’s claims.

In his letter to the Senate committee, Orgeron called Guice’s behavior “utterly unacceptable” and applauded Scott’s courage to testify but denied speaking directly to her after the incident.

“Sometime in December 2017, an athletic department representative told me that Mr. Guice had disrespected an older woman and the representative wanted him to apologize. I was not given the details. I trusted our staff, and like them, believed that if Mr. Guice was disrespectful, he should apologize. The representative brought Mr. Guice to my office after our practice. I was given a number to call, I dialed, and a gentleman answered. I do not recall the gentleman giving me his name. I told the gentleman who I was, and that I was calling with Mr. Guice present, so that Mr. Guice could apologize to Ms. Scott. I do not remember my exact words or the entire conversation.

The gentleman said something to the effect that Ms. Scott did not want an apology, and that instead she requested that Mr. Guice not be able to play in the Citrus Bowl. The gentleman refused to put Ms. Scott on the phone unless I agreed to the terms upfront. I told the gentleman that I would have to get back to him. The conversation ended, as I was not prepared to suspend a student-athlete for a game without a discussion with the University and obtaining more thorough information,” Orgeron said in the statement.

“At the same time it is important to say, that me speaking to Ms. Scott directly or not, does not change the fact that what happened to Ms. Scott in 2017 is unequivocally wrong,” he later said.

Orgeron said he later learned “the gentleman” he spoke to in 2017, Cleve Williams, demanded $100,000 in compensation from LSU for Scott or have Guice benched for the Orange Bowl.

WAFB-TV obtained a recorded phone call, text messages, and a police report that corroborates Williams asked LSU for financial compensation on behalf of Scott.

“As a leader, and as a father, son, and grandson, I want to emphasize that it is heartbreaking Ms. Scott was subjected to such crude remarks by Mr. Guice, and she should be respected for her bravery and resolve to provide her statements to the Committee. She, along with this Committee, has my word that I will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that the LSU football program maintains a culture of integrity and compliance,” Orgeron said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LETTER FROM COACH O

The Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children has held hearings on LSU and called upon university officials to testify after Husch Blackwell, a third-party law firm, released a damning report of how the university mishandled past sexual assault cases on its campus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.