Menard graduate named captain of LSUA Honors Experience

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria Honors Experience has elected freshman Max Mallach as its first-ever student Captain.

Mallach, a 2020 graduate of Holy Savior Menard High School, will become the frontline student representative of the Honors Experience. As the Captain, Max will serve as a central hub of communication between the director and other Honors Experience members and represent the group in all areas of campus.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve in a leadership role for this professional group of students. We have already started meeting to work on new events and ways that we can grow the program,” said Max.

Max learned of the group through the LSUA webpage and immediately knew it would be something he would be interested in. He applied and was accepted into the program for Fall 2020.

“The great thing about the Honors Experience is that it is not about harder courses or more work, but it is to add an extra dimension of learning. We get to work with our professors to create ways of broadening our understanding of what is being taught,” he said. “The academic opportunities coupled with other events like seminars, conferences, and research presentations will ensure a diverse resume upon graduation.”

At Holy Savior Menard, Max was a member of the National Honors Society during his junior and senior years. Additionally, he was a member of the cross country team where he served as Co-Captain his senior year.

Max made the decision to attend LSUA because it had everything he wanted in a college experience, including an outstanding accounting degree program and extracurricular activities. He is currently involved in numerous clubs like the Catholic Student Organization, the Accounting Club, the International Business Honor Society, the International Student Organization, and Rotaract.

“I love the familiar, family atmosphere here at LSUA. There are so many ways to get involved on campus, and the best part is my scholarships cover everything,” Max said. “After looking at several other four-year institutions, I knew LSUA was the right place for me.”

“The Honors Experience at LSUA is designed to further enhance the level of active learning on campus. Students who are accepted into this unique program are awarded a $10,000 scholarship over four years, and they engage in leadership, scholarship, citizenship and other high-impact, hands-on initiatives. Max is involved in a variety of campus activities and is therefore the perfect student leader for this group,” said Dr. John Rowan, LSUA Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Accompanying Max in leadership positions with the Honors Experience are several other outstanding LSUA students:

Mattie Cedars – Chair of Citizenship

Rylee Dubose – Chair of Public Relations

Kendall Powell – Chair of Student Research

Courtney Zeissler – Chair of Social Events

For more information on the Honors Experience, visit the LSUA webpage at www.lsua.edu or click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA. All rights reserved.