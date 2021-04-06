NSU’s David named LSWA Pitcher of the Week

The following was released by NSU Athletics:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Another day, another award for Northwestern State right-hander Levi David.

David, a sophomore from Waxahachie, Texas, was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Baseball Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, one day after earning his second Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week honor of the season. The LSWA award is voted on by baseball sports information directors across the state.

David became the first LSWA honoree this season after striking out 12 across seven scoreless innings in a 5-3 win against Abilene Christian on Friday. It marked the second straight start in which David fanned a career-high 12, and it was the longest scoreless outing of David’s two-year Demon career.

With wins in his past two starts, David is 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA and a team-leading 49 strikeouts, which places him 57th nationally. His 14.54 strikeouts per nine innings leads the Southland Conference and ranks 12th nationally.

David and the Demons return to action Friday when they host Lamar at 6:30 p.m. in the opener of a four-game Southland Conference series at Brown-Stroud Field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU Athletics. All rights reserved.