Rapides DA to seek habitual offender status for man who pleaded guilty in battery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office said it will seek habitual offender status for Terry Blake Williams, 35 of Alexandria, at his sentencing on Monday for his guilty plea in a battery case.

Williams pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated second degree battery. According to Alexandria Police, back in Nov. 2018, they responded to a call on Beatrice Street where they found a woman covered in blood. She told them Williams had attacked her with the handle of an ax and witnesses were present.

The next morning, police received a call about a man who had been shot multiple times nearby. He died during surgery.

Police learned the victim, identified as Quarderric McGinnis in court records, was one of the people who was at the Beatrice Street house the night the battery happened. Police said they learned Williams forced McGinnis at gunpoint to leave the house with him. He was later found shot.

Williams was tracked down and arrested.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva told News Channel 5 the office plans to file for habitual offender status, which could increase the sentence on the battery charge.

“It’s our opinion, given the circumstances of the crime, this individual is an extremely dangerous perpetrator,” said Cespiva. “Given the recent increase in crime in Alexandria, we are of the opinion that we need to start utilizing the habitual offender law more frequently so that we can continue to clean up the streets and try to get this crime problem under control.”

After Williams is sentenced for the battery conviction on Monday, he will still have a trial for the second case in which he’s charged with second degree murder, second degree kidnapping and firearm possession by a felon. The trial is set for Aug. 23.

Williams is represented by Chad Guillot.

