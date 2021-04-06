REPORT: LSU football employee filing multiple lawsuits against university; claims years of harassment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sharon Lewis, LSU’s associate athletic director of football recruiting, said she is filing multiple lawsuits against her current employer, according to a report from the national newspaper USA TODAY.

In an exclusive interview with the newspaper published Tuesday, April 6, Lewis and her attorneys allege top LSU officials conspired to cover up sexual harassment allegations against former football coach Les Miles.

Lewis, who has worked at LSU for 19 years, alleges she was harassed by LSU officials, particularly by Miles, Executive Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar.

Ausberry and Segar were the only LSU employees disciplined by the university following Huch Blackwell’s report on LSU’s Title IX failures.

The associate athletic director of football recruiting also told the newspaper she filed Title IX complaints against Segar and Ausberry for failing to report Title IX complaints. Lewis claims nothing came from the reports she filed except retaliation from LSU officials.

Lewis told USA TODAY she asked Ausberry in fall 2020 why she had been denied several pay raises and promotions and why he had never stood up for her.

Lewis claims, Ausberry responded by saying:

“Because you turned me in.”

In August 2020, Lewis was promoted by LSU from assistant athletic director to associate athletic director, which she says came without a pay increase.

In 2019, Ausberry’s salary was doubled by LSU to more than $500,000 per year, the newspaper reports.

Lewis also described several alleged incidents of discriminatory behavior by Miles in the interview. She claims Miles told another coach he preferred blondes instead of brunettes working in his office. She claims the former coach made the comments while she was right next to him.

Miles also allegedly said of a blond woman who was hired, “Now she’s the face of recruiting.” She told the newspaper she perceived the coach’s comment as racist.

In another incident, Miles went to her office and told Lewis her recruiting staff had “too many fat girls, Black girls, and ugly girls,” and they “look like a bowling team,” Lewis told USA TODAY.

Miles allegedly told Lewis ugly girls are “a.m. girls” who should only work in the office and that “blondes with big boobs” were “p.m.” girls who should work at recruiting events where people could look at them, she claims.

Lewis told USA TODAY she has wanted to quit but she is motivated to stay because she loves LSU, the university she attended as a student-athlete.

“But the people-the people didn’t do right, and didn’t do what they were supposed to do in terms of protecting who we are as people, Lewis told the newspaper.

“They protected the brand,” she said.

USA TODAY said LSU and Ausberry declined to comment on the story and Lewis did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.