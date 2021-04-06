Secretary of State Ardoin announces Louisiana commission on Election Integrity and Voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced the formation of the Louisiana Commission on Election Integrity and Voting to ensure Louisiana’s election integrity.

“Despite the challenges brought on by natural disasters and a global pandemic, the 2020 Presidential election in Louisiana was free from controversy as seen in other states around the country. With a record turnout of 70.1% in approximately 4,000 precincts across the state, our results were fully uploaded just after midnight.”

The commission will be made up of a diverse group of experts in the fields of election administration, cybersecurity and technology, and business and industry. It will be chaired by former State Representative Quentin Dastugue.

“I am honored to serve with the distinguished members of this panel as we seek to clarify and confirm the processes behind Louisiana’s elections.”

The commission will begin meeting after the conclusion of the 2021 regular legislative session, and will issue their final report to Secretary Ardoin no later than February 1, 2022.

