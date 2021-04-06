Southern Jaguars ranked #25 in NCAA football rankings
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Southern University Jaguars have been ranked #25 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association football rankings.
Here are the full rankings from the NCAA website.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|James Madison (21)
|4-0
|573
|2
|Weber State (1)
|4-0
|534
|3
|North Dakota St. (1)
|5-1
|516
|4
|South Dakota St.
|4-1
|506
|5
|Sam Houston State
|4-0
|486
|6
|North Dakota
|4-1
|464
|7
|Kennesaw State
|4-0
|431
|8
|Delaware
|3-0
|412
|9
|Eastern Washington
|4-1
|401
|10
|Jacksonville St.
|8-2
|360
|11
|Villanova
|2-1
|319
|12
|Richmond
|3-0
|318
|13
|VMI
|5-1
|252
|14
|UIW
|3-1
|207
|15
|UC Davis
|3-2
|204
|16
|Murray State
|5-1
|190
|17
|Nicholls
|4-2
|184
|18
|Southern Illinois
|4-3
|158
|19
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3-2
|157
|20
|East Tennessee St.
|4-1
|131
|21
|Northern Iowa
|3-3
|129
|22
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2-0
|115
|23
|Missouri St.
|4-4
|98
|24
|Rhode Island
|2-1
|90
|25
|Southern 4-1
|7-3
|69
