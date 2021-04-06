Advertisement

Southern Jaguars ranked #25 in NCAA football rankings

(Source: Southern University)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Southern University Jaguars have been ranked #25 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association football rankings.

Here are the full rankings from the NCAA website.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTS
1James Madison (21)4-0573
2Weber State (1)4-0534
3North Dakota St. (1)5-1516
4South Dakota St.4-1506
5Sam Houston State4-0486
6North Dakota4-1464
7Kennesaw State4-0431
8Delaware3-0412
9Eastern Washington4-1401
10Jacksonville St.8-2360
11Villanova2-1319
12Richmond3-0318
13VMI5-1252
14UIW3-1207
15UC Davis3-2204
16Murray State5-1190
17Nicholls4-2184
18Southern Illinois4-3158
19Southeastern Louisiana3-2157
20East Tennessee St.4-1131
21Northern Iowa3-3129
22Monmouth (NJ)2-0115
23Missouri St.4-498
24Rhode Island2-190
25Southern 4-17-369

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Police lights
RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

LC's All-ASC First Team Defense members Micah Latin (#1) & Julius Johnson (#11).
LC’s Latin earns individual honor as nine Wildcats are named All-ASC
Levi David delivers a pitch against South Alabama on March 27 in Natchitoches.
NSU’s David named LSWA Pitcher of the Week
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron issues statement to La. Senate committee, will not testify in person
With the high school baseball and softball season winding down, several Central Louisiana teams...
Geaux Preps latest power ratings in prep softball and baseball