Southern Jaguars ranked #25 in NCAA football rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Southern University Jaguars have been ranked #25 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association football rankings.

Here are the full rankings from the NCAA website.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 James Madison (21) 4-0 573 2 Weber State (1) 4-0 534 3 North Dakota St. (1) 5-1 516 4 South Dakota St. 4-1 506 5 Sam Houston State 4-0 486 6 North Dakota 4-1 464 7 Kennesaw State 4-0 431 8 Delaware 3-0 412 9 Eastern Washington 4-1 401 10 Jacksonville St. 8-2 360 11 Villanova 2-1 319 12 Richmond 3-0 318 13 VMI 5-1 252 14 UIW 3-1 207 15 UC Davis 3-2 204 16 Murray State 5-1 190 17 Nicholls 4-2 184 18 Southern Illinois 4-3 158 19 Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 157 20 East Tennessee St. 4-1 131 21 Northern Iowa 3-3 129 22 Monmouth (NJ) 2-0 115 23 Missouri St. 4-4 98 24 Rhode Island 2-1 90 25 Southern 4-1 7-3 69

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.