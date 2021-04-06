Advertisement

Suspect in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - A suspect is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from a fire station in Dallas on Monday.

Texas officials say the suspect took them on an hourslong police chase.

He hopped a curb and drove through the yards of several homes during the chase.

After running over what appeared to be spike strips, the driver tried to escape on foot but didn’t get far.

Police later took him into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill
Police lights
RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents

Latest News

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
Gonzaga’s last hurdles: a quick turnaround -- and Baylor
Dallas police chase suspect in stolen ambulance
Dallas police chase suspect in stolen ambulance
The Town of Pollock recently elected Douglas Beavers as the new mayor during the March 20...
Newly elected Pollock mayor sworn in