Texas governor issues order prohibiting vaccine passports

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on...
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday, March 17.(Photo Source: CNN)
By KCBD
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Tuesday prohibiting government-mandated “vaccine passports” in Texas.

In order to travel, someone would be required to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor’s order would also stop organizations that receive public funding from requiring consumers to give their vaccine status.

In a statement, the governor said Texans should not have to “show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.”

Abbott said this week, Texas will surpass 13 million doses administered, but that while this helps slow the spread, vaccines are voluntary.

Throughout the country, many Republicans have opposed the idea of vaccine passports. Earlier this week, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, also banned them.

