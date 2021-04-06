The Easter emu? Natchitoches woman finds emu in her backyard on Easter Sunday

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Happy Easter from the Easter... emu?

A woman in Natchitoches Parish got quite the surprise Easter Sunday (April 4) when she came out of her house on Pardee Road on Black Lake in north Natchitoches Parish Sunday to find an emu.

The emu was reportedly following her around her yard, so she called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies Dakota Pleasant and Michael Gianonne came out to the house and the emu reportedly walked right up to them and sat down. Deputies were able to find the bird’s owner nearby and get the emu back to the owner’s property.

