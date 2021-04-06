Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD to release video of incident involving Koy Moore, 3 officers

The incident happened in November 2020.
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department will release video related to an incident involving LSU wide receiver Koy Moore and three officers.

Officials say the videos will be released during a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. We will stream that press conference live on our Facebook page.

The incident happened in November 2020. Moore tweeted about the encounter he had with the officers and said he felt violated.

The story gained national media attention due to Moore’s status as a member of the LSU football team.

A hearing took place Wednesday, March 10 but when pressed about the outcome, a spokesman for BRPD chose not to elaborate on the case other than to say the matter had concluded.

A source familiar with the case tells WAFB one of the officers was completely cleared of any wrongdoing at all and two of the officers were issued a letter of caution for the language used during the encounter.

We will update this story with more information when the press conference concludes.

