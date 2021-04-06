Advertisement

TV Dinners: The Francis Southern Table & Bar

TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell Episode 5
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (KALB) - Steven Maxwell shows us a big restaurant in a small Louisiana town. TV Dinners checks out the Francis Southern Table & Bar in St. Francisville, known for Louisiana seafood dishes and southern-style eats!

Address: 6747 US-61, St Francisville, LA 70775

