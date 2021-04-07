APD investigating traffic fatality involving pedestrian

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at Overton Street and Vance Avenue.

The Traffic Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units were called out. Toxicology results are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

