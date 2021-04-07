Advertisement

APD investigating traffic fatality involving pedestrian

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
APD is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.(AP File Photo)
By APD
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at Overton Street and Vance Avenue.

The Traffic Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units were called out. Toxicology results are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Writing
La. lawmaker files bill making it potentially illegal to teach about racism & sexism; says bill promotes ‘equality in education system’
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron issues statement to La. Senate committee, will not testify in person

Latest News

Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council voted 4 to 3 to not enter contracts...
City Council votes to not have festivals and events in Alexandria
Alexandria City Council votes to not have festivals, events
Two-thirds of La. voters support legalizing marijuana