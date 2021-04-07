Advertisement

CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky says new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
APD is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.
APD investigating traffic fatality involving pedestrian
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council voted 4 to 3 to not enter contracts...
City Council votes to not have festivals and events in Alexandria

Latest News

In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
LIVE: Los Angeles sheriff will reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash
The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with...
GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park
Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, who was protesting the election bill, was arrested outside Gov....
No charges for Georgia lawmaker arrested during voting bill signing
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden announces next steps for military family program
The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the...
6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe