Cenla preps on the diamond for Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below are scores from local softball and baseball games that happened on Tuesday, April 6.
SOFTBALL
- Georgetown 14, Harrisonburg 9
- Hicks 20, Simpson 4
- Plainview 10, St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville 0
- Anacoco 9, Elizabeth 1
- Pitkin 8, East Beauregard 3
- ASH 13, Ouachita 2
- West Monroe 14, Pineville 0
- Tioga 16, Leesville 6
- Marksville 16, Peabody 6
- Grant 13, Buckeye 4
- Jena 6, Caldwell Parish 3
- Menard 14, Avoyelles Charter 9
- Many 16, Lakeview 0
- Rosepine 17, Pickering 0
- St. Mary’s 16, Block 4
- Calvary Baptist 5, Natchitoches Central 0
- LaSalle 10, Montgomery 7
BASEBALL
- Hornbeck 11, Simpson 3
- Anacoco 10, Pineville 9
- Elizabeth 10, Singer 0
- Fairview 9, Pitkin 5
- Grace Christian 3, Glenmora 2
- Avoyelles Charter 4, Oak Hill 1
- ASH 4, Tioga 1
- Airline 4, Natchitoches Central 1
- Grant 12, Marksville 1
- Avoyelles Charter 4, Oak Hill 1
- Lakeview 11, Saline 10
- Rosepine 15, Pickering 2
- Block 17, Montgomery 5
- LaSalle 5, Northwood-Lena 1
- St. Mary’s 14, Logansport 0
