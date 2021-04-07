Cenla preps on the diamond for Tuesday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below are scores from local softball and baseball games that happened on Tuesday, April 6.

SOFTBALL

Georgetown 14, Harrisonburg 9

Hicks 20, Simpson 4

Plainview 10, St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville 0

Anacoco 9, Elizabeth 1

Pitkin 8, East Beauregard 3

ASH 13, Ouachita 2

West Monroe 14, Pineville 0

Tioga 16, Leesville 6

Marksville 16, Peabody 6

Grant 13, Buckeye 4

Jena 6, Caldwell Parish 3

Menard 14, Avoyelles Charter 9

Many 16, Lakeview 0

Rosepine 17, Pickering 0

St. Mary’s 16, Block 4

Calvary Baptist 5, Natchitoches Central 0

LaSalle 10, Montgomery 7

BASEBALL

Hornbeck 11, Simpson 3

Anacoco 10, Pineville 9

Elizabeth 10, Singer 0

Fairview 9, Pitkin 5

Grace Christian 3, Glenmora 2

Avoyelles Charter 4, Oak Hill 1

ASH 4, Tioga 1

Airline 4, Natchitoches Central 1

Grant 12, Marksville 1

Lakeview 11, Saline 10

Rosepine 15, Pickering 2

Block 17, Montgomery 5

LaSalle 5, Northwood-Lena 1

St. Mary’s 14, Logansport 0

