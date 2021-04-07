Advertisement

Cenla preps on the diamond for Tuesday night

Below are scores from local softball and baseball games that happened on Tuesday, April 6.
Below are scores from local softball and baseball games that happened on Tuesday, April 6.(KALB Sports)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below are scores from local softball and baseball games that happened on Tuesday, April 6.

SOFTBALL

  • Georgetown 14, Harrisonburg 9
  • Hicks 20, Simpson 4
  • Plainview 10, St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville 0
  • Anacoco 9, Elizabeth 1
  • Pitkin 8, East Beauregard 3
  • ASH 13, Ouachita 2
  • West Monroe 14, Pineville 0
  • Tioga 16, Leesville 6
  • Marksville 16, Peabody 6
  • Grant 13, Buckeye 4
  • Jena 6, Caldwell Parish 3
  • Menard 14, Avoyelles Charter 9
  • Many 16, Lakeview 0
  • Rosepine 17, Pickering 0
  • St. Mary’s 16, Block 4
  • Calvary Baptist 5, Natchitoches Central 0
  • LaSalle 10, Montgomery 7

BASEBALL

  • Hornbeck 11, Simpson 3
  • Anacoco 10, Pineville 9
  • Elizabeth 10, Singer 0
  • Fairview 9, Pitkin 5
  • Grace Christian 3, Glenmora 2
  • Avoyelles Charter 4, Oak Hill 1
  • ASH 4, Tioga 1
  • Airline 4, Natchitoches Central 1
  • Grant 12, Marksville 1
  • Avoyelles Charter 4, Oak Hill 1
  • Lakeview 11, Saline 10
  • Rosepine 15, Pickering 2
  • Block 17, Montgomery 5
  • LaSalle 5, Northwood-Lena 1
  • St. Mary’s 14, Logansport 0

To report a score, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Police lights
RPSO: Multiple arrests made in narcotics-related incidents
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
Writing
La. lawmaker files bill making it potentially illegal to teach about racism & sexism; says bill promotes ‘equality in education system’

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron issues statement to La. Senate committee, will not testify in person
Garrett Edwards (43)
Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards gets first career win against McNeese
Danieca Coffey (13)
No. 15 LSU rallies in the 6th inning to beat La. Tech, 6-4
Southern Jaguars ranked #25 in NCAA football rankings