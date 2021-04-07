Feds launch Title IX compliance probe at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University (LSU) has been informed another federal investigation into campus crime management is being launched, according to officials.

A university official said school leaders have been notified the Office of Civil Rights in the nation’s education department plans to probe Title IX compliance in incidents dating back to 2018.

“The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened a directed investigation to examine whether the Louisiana State University is in compliance with the requirements of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) with regard to the university’s response to student complaints of sexual assault and harassment,” said a spokesman with the U.S. Department of Education. “There has been extensive media coverage of the university’s potential mishandling of complaints of sexual assault, including allegations that university officials ignored sexual assault allegations made against former athletes. The U.S. Department of Justice recently referred these allegations to OCR for review. OCR’s investigation will examine the university’s handling of student complaints of sexual assault and harassment from the 2018-2019 academic year to the present.”

WAFB has learned this investigation is separate from another federal probe acknowledged in February.

In that probe, federal officials are investigating how accurately LSU reports crime on its campus and among its students.

The requested records for that probe date back as far as 2016 and center on compliance with the Clery Act, a set of federal rules enacted primarily to protect victims of sexual assault.

Violators face punishments ranging from fines to the complete suspension of Title IV programs.

