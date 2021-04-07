LSUA Generals look to ‘keep their minds right’ against UHV

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals are no stranger to the post-season, making their fifth straight Red River Athletic Conference tournament semifinal appearance. However, LSUA is looking to clean up disciplinary mistakes from their win over the University of the Southwest.

“We were right there with Victoria a couple of weeks ago,” head coach Michael Poropat said. “A couple of calls and bounces didn’t go our way, but if we can stay on the field and keep our minds right we will be ready.”

Against Southwest, the Generals collected two yellow cards and allowed seven free-kicks from fouls.

