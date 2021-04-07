LSUA to rely on ‘Big Three’ to push past LSU-Shreveport

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the LSUA Generals’ shutout win over Jarvis Christian, Sophi Borhi, Jordan Thibodeaux and Andressa Araujo combined for all five goals. The Generals are relying on their scoring ability once again to help lead them to their second Red River Athletic Conference championship appearance.

“Jordan, Sophi, and Andress are a wonderful trio of attackers,” head coach Michael Poropat said. “The team really relies on them for their offense, their spark, their creativity and their fundamentals. They are necessary for us to get results against LSUS. If they have a good day, then the team will have a good day.”

The three Generals combine for 16 of the 19 goals scored this season.

