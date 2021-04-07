Advertisement

Natchitoches woman charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder

Kwane Roberson, 23, of Natchitoches faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in...
Kwane Roberson, 23, of Natchitoches faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting on Jackson Drive, according to a Natchitoches Police Department Facebook post.(NPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is in custody, accused of her alleged role in a shooting on Tuesday, April 6.

Kwane Roberson, 23, of Natchitoches faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting on Jackson Drive, according to a Natchitoches Police Department Facebook post.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Jackson Drive regarding the sound of gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found a juvenile who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with witnesses, and they were notified that the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office found the suspect’s vehicle in the 100 block of Keith Drive.

Roberson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The juvenile was sent to a northwest Louisiana hospital where they are recovering.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
Authorities investigating fatal Cottonport shooting
Writing
La. lawmaker files bill making it potentially illegal to teach about racism & sexism; says bill promotes ‘equality in education system’
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron issues statement to La. Senate committee, will not testify in person

Latest News

APD is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.
APD investigating traffic fatality involving pedestrian
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council voted 4 to 3 to not enter contracts...
City Council votes to not have festivals and events in Alexandria
Alexandria City Council votes to not have festivals, events