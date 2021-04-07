Natchitoches woman charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is in custody, accused of her alleged role in a shooting on Tuesday, April 6.

Kwane Roberson, 23, of Natchitoches faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting on Jackson Drive, according to a Natchitoches Police Department Facebook post.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Jackson Drive regarding the sound of gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found a juvenile who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with witnesses, and they were notified that the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office found the suspect’s vehicle in the 100 block of Keith Drive.

Roberson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The juvenile was sent to a northwest Louisiana hospital where they are recovering.

