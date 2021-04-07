No. 15 LSU rallies in the 6th inning to beat La. Tech, 6-4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU extended its winning streak to 20 games over Louisiana Tech as the Tigers rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored three runs to beat the Lady Techsters, 6-4.

The Tigers (22-12, 6-6 SEC) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning and started their rally when Morgan Cummins drew a walk and Ciara Briggs singled to left field. Aliyah Andrews hit a two-run triple to left-center and LSU took a 5-4 lead.

Danieca Coffey added another run on an RBI double to left-center to make it 6-4, scoring Andrews.

Ali Kilponen (8-4) got the win in the circle. She entered the game in relief in the fifth inning. Kilponen pitched 2.2 innings, striking out four batters and not allowing any hits.

LSU got on the scoreboard first as Andrews scored on an RBI fielder’s choice from Taylor Pleasants and the Tigers took a 1-0 lead.

Louisiana Tech answered in the top of the second inning as Olivia Ellingson hit an RBI double to right field to tie it at 1-1. Carol Easom added two more on a single to make it 3-1.

The Lady Techsters’ lead didn’t last long, as the Tigers answered in the bottom of the third. A two-run single from Coffey tied the game at 3-3.

Louisiana Tech retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Brooke Diaz dropped a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded to make it 4-3.

The Tigers will return to Southeastern Conference play on the road when they face No. 19 Missouri in a weekend series.

