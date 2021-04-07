Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards gets first career win against McNeese

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Pitkin Tiger Garrett Edwards got the start for the McNeese State-LSU game and nabbed his first career win in the process as the Tigers won 14-1 on Tuesday, April 6.

The Tigers (18-11, 1-8 SEC) scored 14 runs on 12 hits against the Cowboys (14-14, 8-7 SLC) and will look to continue to build off their momentum as they return to Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Kentucky.

LSU got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning as Giovanni DiGiacomo returned to the lineup and hit an RBI double to left field to make it 1-0.

After a scoreless third inning, the Tigers added five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Thompson got the scoring started with an RBI single through the left side to make it 2-0.

Cade Doughty would follow with an RBI single of his own up the middle scoring Brody Drost to make it 3-0.

DiGiacomo would lay down an RBI sac-bunt to make it 4-0 and then Dylan Crews would single up the middle scoring two more to make it 6-0.

The Tigers would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Doughty ripped a two-run double to deep centerfield to make it 8-0.

McNeese State would finally get on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning as Nate Fisbeck would homer to left field to make it 8-1.

Hayden Travinski would get the run back in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Tigers as he launched a solo home run to left-center to make it 9-1.

LSU would then erupt for five more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Mitchell Sanford hit a two-run triple to right-center to make it 11-1. Sanford would later score on a wild pitch to make it 12-1.

Jake Wyeth would add another run on a sac-fly to make it 13-1 and Doughty would tack on one more run with his second double of the game to left field to make it 14-1. Doughty would finish the game with his first four-hit and four-RBI game of the season.

LSU will take on Kentucky this weekend with the first game on Friday, April 9 first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.