Advertisement

Samsung to unveil first 5G smartphone under $300

FILE - The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co.
FILE - The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co.(Ahn Young-joon | AP)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Samsung is doubling down on its mid-range smartphones by adding the latest technology.

This week the tech company is launching three new 5G devices in the U.S.

At $279, the Galaxy A32 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country. The new phone features an HD display, 64 gigabytes of internal storage and a battery that promises to last all day.

Samsung also introduced two more expensive Galaxy A series that will have 5G tech. The Galaxy A42 5G and A52 5G phones are priced at around $400 and $500 respectively.

The Galaxy A32 5G hits stores on April 9 along with the A52 phone. The A42 will be available on April 8.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.
APD investigating traffic fatality involving pedestrian
Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs
At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council voted 4 to 3 to not enter contracts...
City Council votes to not have festivals and events in Alexandria
Writing
La. lawmaker files bill making it potentially illegal to teach about racism & sexism; says bill promotes ‘equality in education system’

Latest News

President Joe Biden says middle class Americans are helping to grow the economy.
Biden to nominate gun control advocate Chipman to lead ATF
Former President Donald Trump's tweets won't be saved online, Twitter says.
Twitter: Trump's tweets won't be preserved online
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon,...
Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden shines fresh spotlight on military family program