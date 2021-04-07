Samsung to unveil first 5G smartphone under $300

(CNN) - Samsung is doubling down on its mid-range smartphones by adding the latest technology.

This week the tech company is launching three new 5G devices in the U.S.

At $279, the Galaxy A32 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country. The new phone features an HD display, 64 gigabytes of internal storage and a battery that promises to last all day.

Samsung also introduced two more expensive Galaxy A series that will have 5G tech. The Galaxy A42 5G and A52 5G phones are priced at around $400 and $500 respectively.

The Galaxy A32 5G hits stores on April 9 along with the A52 phone. The A42 will be available on April 8.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.