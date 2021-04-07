Advertisement

The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber chooses Logan Morris as new CEO

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce has a new leader in Logan Morris after the termination of the chamber’s former CEO, Sean Stockard.

The Chamber of Commerce announced Morris as the new CEO back in January.

“They elected to retain me as the paid staff person for the foreseeable future,” Morris said.

In a press release, the chamber said the Board of Directors “lost confidence in Mr. Stockard’s abilities.”

“The Board of Directors had given a number of initiatives and instructions on what we wanted to see happen after the chamber was reopened,” Morris said. “He was unable to meet those requirements and requests.”

Currently, the chamber has a series of issues they want to tackle, such as rural broadband, STEM programs and at the top of the list is workforce development.

“We talk about economic development and bringing new businesses here to support existing businesses, and you can not do that without having a trained workforce,” Morris said.

The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce plans to work with community colleges and local high schools to make sure students are prepared with the proper skills that companies are looking for. Currently, lawmakers are backing Morris’s ideas.

“I’m very thankful we have Logan Morris at the Chamber now to focus on this,” Michael Reese, the State Senator for Dist. 30, said. “You need somebody focusing on what businesses are right for this area.”

