Two Boyce suspects arrested in a criminal sexual conduct case involving juveniles

BOYCE, La. (RPSO) - Two suspects from Boyce were recently arrested on multiple charges following an investigation into criminal sexual conduct.

RPSO responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct case involving a juvenile on March 6 and identified Christian Henry McLendon, 29, and Mattie Kay Robbins, 69, as suspects. Detectives worked with the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services and established enough evidence to support the allegations.

Detectives obtained warrants for McLendon’s arrest in reference to two counts of first degree rape and one count oral sexual battery and Robbins’ arrest in reference to failure to report the commission of sexual abuse of a child and obstruction of justice.

On March 12, detectives took McLendon and Robbins into custody without incident and both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrants. Robbins was released the same day after posting a $60,000 bond and McLendon was released the following day after posting a $150,000 bond.

As their investigation continued, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations McLendon had committed additional crimes. Detectives obtained additional warrants for McLendon’s arrest in reference to two counts aggravated crimes against nature; incestuous and two counts of molestation of a juvenile; victim under age of 13.

On April 5, McLendon was taken into custody and again booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. McLendon was released on April 6 after posting a $100,000 bond.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Cainan Baker at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

