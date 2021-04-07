Yahoo Answers shutting down platform permanently

(CNN) - Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4.

The question-and-answer platform launched more than 15 years ago. It became one of the largest troves of information - and misinformation - on the internet.

Yahoo says the portal will go into “read-only” mode on April 20. Users have until June 30 to download any content they want to keep.

Yahoo says it is planning to shift its focus to other products that better serve its members.

Verizon, which owns Yahoo, recently announced plans to create new subscription-based services using the Yahoo name.

